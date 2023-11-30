Meloni hails late US statesman Henry Kissinger

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni has paid tribute to former US secretary of state, foreign policy giant and Nobel peace laureate Henry Kissinger, whose death at the age of 100 was announced late on Wednesday.

"Henry Kissinger was a reference point in political strategy and world diplomacy," Meloni said in a statement on Thursday.

"It was a privilege to have recently had the chance to discuss with him the various issues on the international agenda. His passing saddens us and I express my personal condolences and those of the Italian government to his family and loved ones," the statement added.