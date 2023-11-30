Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 30 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:08
Meloni hails late US statesman Henry Kissinger

30 novembre 2023 | 11.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Premier Giorgia Meloni (L) holds talks with Henry Kissinger (R) on 28 July 2023 at the Italian embassy during her visit to Washington DC
Premier Giorgia Meloni (L) holds talks with Henry Kissinger (R) on 28 July 2023 at the Italian embassy during her visit to Washington DC

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni has paid tribute to former US secretary of state, foreign policy giant and Nobel peace laureate Henry Kissinger, whose death at the age of 100 was announced late on Wednesday.

"Henry Kissinger was a reference point in political strategy and world diplomacy," Meloni said in a statement on Thursday.

"It was a privilege to have recently had the chance to discuss with him the various issues on the international agenda. His passing saddens us and I express my personal condolences and those of the Italian government to his family and loved ones," the statement added.



