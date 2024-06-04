Meloni in Albania migrant centre visit as illegal immigration plummets

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni will on Wednesday visit Albania, where two migrant processing centres are being built following a controversial deal signed in November and amid a sharp drop in illegal immigration, Meloni said on Tuesday.

Meloni told a cabinet meeting she was visiting Albania with interior minister Matteo Piantedosi.

"Tomorrow, with Minister Piantedosi, we will go to Albania to verify, following the protocol signed in November (in Rome) with prime minister Edi Rama," Meloni stated.

"I renew the entire's government's solidarity (with Rama) for the attacks received," Meloni said in a reference to accusations made by public broadcaster Rai3's 'Report' programme in April over the high cost the migrant centres and a member of Rama's cabinet.

"We will verify the state of implementation of the first (migrant) reception centre in (the former naval port of) Shenjin and the processing centre in (the nearby town of ) Gjader," Meloni said.

Thanks to the government's efforts to stem the migrant influx, the number of arrivals this year has plummeted by 60% from the same point of 2023, said Meloni.

"This result owes above all to our cooperative relations with North African countries, first and foremost with Tunisia and Libya," she said.

The migrant reception centre in Shenjin has been completed, city officials said at the weekend.

The asylum claims processing centre in Gjader remain unfinished however, and no delivery date has been announced.

The Meloni government hoped to have both centres operational before the 6-9 June European elections.

The two centres are designed to process up to 3,000 migrants per month who are rescued by Italian vessels or in Italian coastal waters under the deal, which has drawn criticism from the opposition as well as rights groups and the Council of Europe watchdog.