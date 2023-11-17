Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 17 Novembre 2023
Meloni in Croatia visit through Friday

17 novembre 2023 | 13.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Meloni in Croatia visit through Friday

Premier Giorgia Meloni was set to arrive in Croatia on Thursday, where she will take part in talks with her Croatian, Maltese, Polish and Slovakian counterparts on the European's Union's 'strategic agenda'. It is the first visit to Croatia by an Italian prime minister in 20 years.

The future challenges of the European Union ahead of European Parliamentary elections in June next year,and the relaunch of bilateral relations with Italy's neighbour Croatia are on the agenda for Meloni's visit.

Meloni, Croatia's premier Andrej Plenkovic and fellow leaders from Malta, Poland and Slovakia will hold talks over dinner on Thursday. It is the last of four dinners organised in European capitals by EU Council president Charles Michel to look at the 'strategic agenda'. The document lays out the bloc's priorities in six areas which will be adopted at the start of the new European Parliament elected in 2024.

The priority areas include security, defence, resilience, competitiveness, energy, migration and enlargement.

On Friday, Meloni will hold bilateral talks with Plenkovic which are expected to cover migration, energy self-sufficiency, the European integration of the western Balkans and protection of Italian and European businesses, according to sources in Meloni's office.

