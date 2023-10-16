Meloni, King Abdullah hold talks in Rome

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni held talks in Rome on Monday with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Meloni's office said in a statement.

"Given the current international situation, I believe this meeting to be very important," Meloni told reporters, as she cut short a press conference on the budget.

After his stop in Rome, Abdullah was due to head to other European capitals in a bid to gain support for an end to the nine-day-old Israel-Hamas conflict amid fears the region could be dragged into a wider conflict.