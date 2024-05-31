Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 31 Maggio 2024
Meloni 'may visit Tirana on 5 June'

31 maggio 2024 | 18.33
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni may pay a visit to Albania's capital on Wednesday, 5 June, Adnkronos has learned from well-placed government sources.

Meloni's visit comes during Albania's Italian Culture week and follows criticism from Italy's centre-left opposition over two centres there to process the asylum claims of migrants rescued by Italian authorities or in Italy's coastal waters, which are currently under construction.

The two centres at the port city Shengjin and nearby Gjader, 10 km inland follow a contested deal signed by Italy and Albania in Rome on 6 November last year, which drew criticism from rights groups, opposition parties in Italy and Albania, the Italian Bishops Conference and the Council of Europe watchdog.

Up to 36,000 asylum seekers could be sent to Albania each year under the deal.

Some other EU countries have said the migrant processing centre deal between Italy and Albania is a model that could be emulated, as has European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

