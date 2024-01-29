Meloni opens Africa summit aimed at promoting Italy's 'Mattei development plan

Premier Giorgia Meloni is unveiling to two dozen African leaders gathered in Rome the government's 'Mattei' plan to stabilise and develop Africa, stem migration and turn Italy into a major energy hub.

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will also address the two-day Italy-Africa conference taking place at the Senate upper house of parliament in central Rome on Monday and Tuesday amid tight security.

European Union commission, council and parliament presidents Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel and Roberta Metsola, African Union and AU Commission presidents Azali Assoumani and Moussa Faki, and deputy United Nations secretary-general Amina Mohammed are also due to speak.

Representatives from international lending institutions are also in Rome for the summit - the first major event of Italy’s Group of Seven presidency.

The government's plan named after state-controlled major Eni's founder Enrico Mattei envisages 'non-predatory' partnerships, with Italy distributing gas from Africa to Europe.

Italian officials say the blueprint lays the ground for cooperation in other sectors and pilot projects are planned in areas such as education, health care, water, sanitation, agriculture and infrastructure.