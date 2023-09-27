Meloni, Rama hold talks in Rome

Italy's premier, Giorgia Meloni held talks on Wednesday with her Albanian counterpart Edi Rama at the prime minister's office, Palazzo Chigi, in Rome, Meloni's office said in a statement.

Rama was greeted with an honour guard upon his arrival at Palazzo Chigi, according to the statement.

Earlier, Rama held talks with foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.

Rama and Tajani co-chaired the second meeting at political level of the Italy-Albania Joint Economic Committee, which took place on Wednesday at the foreign ministry.

Tajani underlined the "excellent" state of relations between Italy and strategic partner Albania, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Italy is a leading end market for Albanian goods and Albania's top supplier. Bilateral trade grew by over 16 percent last year to top 3.3 billion euros in value terms, the statement said.