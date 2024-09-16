Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Meloni receives Starmer in Rome for migration talks

UK prime minister Keir Starmer
UK prime minister Keir Starmer
16 settembre 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Premier Giorgia Meloni on Monday greeted UK counterpart Keir Starmer with an honour guard at the start of his first official visit to Rome, during which Starmer wants to see if the UK can learn from Italy's recent success in stemming migration to its shores.

Meloni and Starmer were set to hold closed-door talks and have a working lunch followed by a joint press conference.

How the UK may be able to learn from Italy, including its work with migrants' home and transit countries - will top the agenda at the talks between the two leaders.

Italy is the European Union member which receives the highest number of migrant arrivals, but which has recently seen a dramatic fall.

The EU’s border force Frontex has calculated a 64 percent drop this year in those making the perilous crossing from north Africa to Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Starmers Rome talks migration
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza