Meloni sends condolences over Maine shootings

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni has sent a message of condolence after 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shooting attacks at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston in the northeast US state of Maine.

"I learned with sadness the news of the shooting in Maine, which caused a high number of innocent victims," Meloni wrote on Thursday.

"I would like to express my personal and the Italian government's most sincere closeness to the families so severely affected and to all the American people," the statement added.

Maine police on Thursday were searching for a US Army reservist whom they suspect of carrying out the mass shootings late on Wednesday.