Prime minister Giorgia Meloni has sent greetings to Italy's Jewish community for the two-year New Year holiday which begins on Friday.

"The Jewish New Year begins this evening. I extend my heartfelt good wishes to the Italian Jewish community for Rosh Hashanah, a celebration that has the meaning of rebirth and an opportunity for reflection with loved ones," read the message.

"May it bring peace and serenity to everyone. Shana Tova (Happy New Year)" the message added.