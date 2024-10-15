Meloni, Tajani lunch with Mattarella ahead of EU leaders summit

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni, foreign minister Antonio Tajani and other top cabinet members had a working lunch at the Quirinal palace on Tuesday with president Sergio Mattarella ahead of the European Union leaders summit on Thursday and Friday.

Interior minister Matteo Piantedosi, defence minister Guido Crosetto, economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, trade minister Adolfo Urso and cabinet under-secretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari also attended the lunch.

The European Council meeting will centre on Ukraine, the Middle East, competitiveness, migration and foreign affairs. Ahead of the EU summit, the first EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit is being held on Wednesday, according to the Council's website