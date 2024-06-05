Meloni thanks Albania for hosting Italian-funded migrant centres

Premier Giorgia Meloni has thanked Albania for agreeing to host two migrant processing centres funded by Italy under a controversial deal signed in November as part of the government's bid to curb illegal immigration

"Italy and Albania are historically friendly nations that are used to working and cooperating together," Meloni said at a joint press conference with her Albanian counterpart Edi Rama in the port city of Shengjin on Wednesday.

"I want to once again thank Prime Minister Rama, all the Albanian people for offering their help to Italy for entering into an agreement with us that I consider to be of wide European scope,” said Meloni.

"We can proudly say that this agreement is becoming a model for Europe," Meloni said, underling that the deal can help solve the European Union's "structural" migration issues.

The two migrant centres being built in Shengjin and in the nearly town of Gjader will both be operational by 1 August, said Meloni, who visited both sites on Wednesday with interior minister Matteo Piantedosi.

A hoped-for Spring start date for the opening of the two centres has been delayed due to issues with the terrain on which the Gjader centre is being constructed, requiring "reinforcement", Meloni stated.

Initially the two centres will each be able to process "over a thousand" migrants per months "clearly building up to 3,000 - the number agreed in the accord," Meloni said.

The Shengjin centre is already built and will receive, identify and give medical treatment to migrants rescued by Italian vessels in international waters, Meloni confirmed.

"Vulnerable people including minors, women, the elderly and the fragile will not be brought to Albania," Meloni underlined.

The prospect of being sent to Albania, as yet a non-European Union country that does not offer easy access to wealthy northern Europe will prove an "extraordinary deterrent" for asylum-seekers, Meloni warned.

The deal - which Meloni said will cost 670 million euros over five years - has drawn criticism from the centre-left opposition, the Catholic church, rights groups and the Council of Europe watchdog.

Officials will aim to examine asylum requests within 28 days, much more quickly than the months it currently takes in Italy, according to Meloni.

Anyone whose asylum request is accepted will be transferred to Italy, while failed asylum-seekers will be repatriated, Meloni confirmed without giving a time-frame.

The migrant processing centres will be run by Italian personnel and will be under Italian jurisdiction. External security will be provided by Albanian guards, however.