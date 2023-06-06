Meloni urges closer Italy-Tunisia cooperation

"Friendly nations" Italy and Tunisia have historic ties and must strengthen their cooperation, premier Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday during what she called an "important" visit to Tunis.

"Today I was very happy with a long and fruitful conversation with President Saied, whom I want to thank for his welcome", Meloni stated after talks with Tunisia's president, Kais Saied.

"This is a very important institutional visit," Meloni underlined.

"Italy and Tunisia are two nations which are historically linked, two friendly nations that have very ancient ties and that must learn to extend and improve their cooperation," Meloni added.