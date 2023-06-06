Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:36 Ucraina, missili russi su Leopoli: quattro morti - Video

07:24 Saldi estivi 2023, dal Lazio alla Lombardia: al via oggi, date regione per regione

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Meloni urges closer Italy-Tunisia cooperation

06 giugno 2023 | 17.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

alternate text

"Friendly nations" Italy and Tunisia have historic ties and must strengthen their cooperation, premier Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday during what she called an "important" visit to Tunis.

"Today I was very happy with a long and fruitful conversation with President Saied, whom I want to thank for his welcome", Meloni stated after talks with Tunisia's president, Kais Saied.

"This is a very important institutional visit," Meloni underlined.

"Italy and Tunisia are two nations which are historically linked, two friendly nations that have very ancient ties and that must learn to extend and improve their cooperation," Meloni added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Italy Tunisia visit cooperation
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza