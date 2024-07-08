Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Meloni urges lasting ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release

Meloni urges lasting ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release
08 luglio 2024 | 15.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Premier Giorgia Meloni has appealed for "a sustainable ceasefire" in the war in Gaza and for the freeing of hostages still being held by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Meloni's office said in a statement Monday after her talks with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meloni and Netanyhu's phone talks covering the nine-month old war on the blockaded Palestinian coastal enclave after the deadly Hamas 7 October cross-border attack and the situation in the Middle East region, according to the statement.

"While confirming the State of Israel's right to self-defence, Meloni called for a sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages in the hands of Hamas as soon as possible, in line with the (10 June) UN Security Council Resolution 2735 and United States mediation efforts," the statement said.

During their phone talks, Meloni and Netanyahu agreed assistance must be ramped up to civilians in Gaza who face a deepening humanitarian catastrophe., the statement said.

The two leaders also said tensions must not escalate along the Israel-Lebanon border, "where Italy is at the forefront of stability in the area through its participation in the UNIFIL (peacekeeping) mission", the statement concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Gaza ceasefire hostage release Netanyahu talks
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza