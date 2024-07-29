Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Meloni urges 'open dialogue' channels with 'important partner' China

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni (L) with China's president Xi Jinping (R)
Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni (L) with China's president Xi Jinping (R)
29 luglio 2024 | 13.49
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

During talks in Beijing on Monday during her five-day visit to China, premier Giorgia Meloni underlined the importance of maintaining "open dialogue" channels with "a high-profile economic, commercial and cultural partner".

"China is a major economic, trade, cultural partner for us," Meloni told president Xi Jinping during talks.

Meloni's first visit to China coincides with the 20th anniversary of our strategic partnership, which clearly defines the level of our cooperation," she went on.

"Perhaps even more importantly," Meloni's trip also comes on the 700th anniversary of (Venetian traveller and merchant) Marco Polo's death, Meloni said.

"It is an anniversary that defines the antiquity, the depth of our relations, of the relations between two civilizations that are heirs to cultures that date back thousands of years," she said.

The longevity of Italy and China's ties are "very important, especially in the period we live in," Meloni underlined.

"The best way to celebrate these two anniversaries is to keep that channel that was started precisely 700 years ago by Marco Polo open, to foster economic, trade, cultural and scientific ties, but also multilateral dialogue in these very complex times," Meloni continued.

"The world around us is changing, she added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni China visit ties
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza