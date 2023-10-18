Meloni urges protection, humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians after hospital attack

In a message of condolence on Wednesday, premier Giorgia Meloni said she was "deeply saddened" by rocket attack on a hospital in Gaza - which ruling group, Hamas, says killed 500 people - and underlined Italy's humanitarian commitment to the besieged enclave's civilians.

"I am deeply saddened by what happened at al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza. Italy expresses its deep condolences for the victims and its closeness to the families and the injured," the message stated.

"While waiting for definitive confirmation on the dynamics of the events, we once again renew our commitment to protect the civilian population, resolve the most urgent humanitarian problems and ensure a rapid solution to this crisis," the statement added.

Israel claims the blast late on Tuesday was caused by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants but Hamas, Palestinian authorities, and other countries blame Israel for the explosion.

The rocket attack came amid Israel's unrelenting air strikes that have killed over 2,800 Palestinians, a quarter of them children, and driven around half of the 2.3 million Gazans from their homes over the past 10 days.

Israel unleashed its bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants killed at least 1,300 people in a multi-front attack launched from Gaza on 7 October.

Israel says the bombing campaign's aim is to wipe out Hamas, whose statute vows the destruction of Israel.