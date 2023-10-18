Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 23:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:12 Si finge manichino in negozio per rubare: arrestato 22enne

22:47 Israele, nave Usa intercetta missili da Yemen. Razzi da Libano e Gaza

22:40 Ospedale Gaza, Renzi: "Sinistra che ha accusato Israele chieda scusa"

21:42 Russia, il viaggio di Putin in Cina è stato un flop? L'analisi

21:21 SuperEnalotto, combinazione vincente di oggi 19 ottobre 2023

20:53 Cecina, consiglieri si dimettono: sindaco Lippi decade - Video

20:21 Finge l'infarto per non pagare la cena in 20 ristoranti, arrestato

19:38 Calcio, Cannavaro: "In Italia stadi osceni, fanno cag…"

19:14 Strage Erba, Olindo: "Il futuro? E' con Rosa fuori dal carcere"

18:58 Mtv Europe Music Awards annullati per motivi di sicurezza

18:34 Maltempo in Italia, scatta allerta meteo: le Regioni coinvolte

18:23 Juve non abbandona Fagioli: "Sostegno a Nicolò, lo aspettiamo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Meloni urges protection, humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians after hospital attack

18 ottobre 2023 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Meloni urges protection, humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians after hospital attack

In a message of condolence on Wednesday, premier Giorgia Meloni said she was "deeply saddened" by rocket attack on a hospital in Gaza - which ruling group, Hamas, says killed 500 people - and underlined Italy's humanitarian commitment to the besieged enclave's civilians.

"I am deeply saddened by what happened at al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza. Italy expresses its deep condolences for the victims and its closeness to the families and the injured," the message stated.

"While waiting for definitive confirmation on the dynamics of the events, we once again renew our commitment to protect the civilian population, resolve the most urgent humanitarian problems and ensure a rapid solution to this crisis," the statement added.

Israel claims the blast late on Tuesday was caused by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants but Hamas, Palestinian authorities, and other countries blame Israel for the explosion.

The rocket attack came amid Israel's unrelenting air strikes that have killed over 2,800 Palestinians, a quarter of them children, and driven around half of the 2.3 million Gazans from their homes over the past 10 days.

Israel unleashed its bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants killed at least 1,300 people in a multi-front attack launched from Gaza on 7 October.

Israel says the bombing campaign's aim is to wipe out Hamas, whose statute vows the destruction of Israel.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Gaza al Ahli Arab hospital attack message
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, le ultime news del giorno
News to go
Renzi-Calenda, ufficiale separazione tra Italia Viva e Azione
News to go
Premio Sacharov 2023 a Mahsa Amini e a Donna, vita e libertà
Sciopero generale 20 ottobre: a rischio aerei, treni bus e metro
News to go
Manovra 2024 bocciata, Cgil prepara sciopero generale
News to go
Scommesse calcio, patteggia anche Sandro Tonali
News to go
Allarme terrorismo, Italia e altri 8 Paesi Ue sospendono Schengen
News to go
Inflazione, 1 italiano su 3 taglia spesa alimentare
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, le news del 19 ottobre 2023
News to go
Greta Thunberg, libertà su cauzione dopo arresto a Londra
News to go
Scommesse calcio, Nicolò Fagioli patteggia
News to go
Cavalieri del Lavoro, consegnate le onorificenze al Quirinale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza