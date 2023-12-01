Meloni voices Italy's solidarity with Israel in talks with Herzog

Premier Giorgia Meloni conveyed the Italian government's "full solidarity" with Israel at talks with Israel's president Isaak Herzog in Dubai on Friday after Hamas gunmen killed three people in Jerusalem and fighting resumed in the war in Gaza after a seven-day truce.

Meloni "expressed the full solidarity of the Italian government following the new, serious attack claimed by Hamas which caused the deaths of three Israeli citizens in Jerusalem yesterday and the end of the humanitarian pause," her office said in a statement.

"Italy stands alongside the Israeli people in this difficult moment and continues to work for lasting peace," the statement said.

During their talks on the sidelines of the UN's COP28 climate summit, Meloni and Herzog agreed to continue to keep "in close contact" on the conflict with Hamas, according to the statement.

Israel's seven-week-old offensive in Gaza - which has killed at leat 15,000 Palestinians and left over 1.8 million homeless and without basic services, adequate food and water - was prompted by the savage Hamas cross-border attack on 7 October in which 1,200 people died and some 240 were abducted.

A total 105 Israeli hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners were released during a week-long humanitarian pause which expired on Friday. Negotiations to extend the truce broke down after the Jerusalem attack.