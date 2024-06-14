Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 14 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 16:14
Meloni welcomes Pope Francis to G7 summit

14 giugno 2024 | 15.04
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni greeted Pope Francis on his arrival by helicopter at the G7 summit in Borgo Ignazia, Puglia, where he is joining Friday's session on artificial intelligence. It is the first time a pontiff has attended a Group of Seven summit.

Francis is expected to urge G7 leaders to regulate AI, which he believes should be developed for the good of humanity. The 87-year-old pope has issued warnings on the perils of AI, including its potential military and social dangers.

The pontiff is set to hold a series of bilateral meetings later on Friday. Besides the world's seven wealthiest nations, India and leaders of nine other key countries are also attending the G7 hosted by Italy's 2024 presidency.

The European Union Council and Commission presidents and the heads of the African Development Bank, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, OECD, and United Nations are also taking part in the summit.

Central summit topics include Africa, climate change and development, the Middle East, Ukraine, migration, the Indo-Pacific and economic security. Outreach sessions are being held energy, Africa and the Mediterranean as well as on AI.

Francis is taking part in the summit at the invitation of Meloni, who has made AI a key priority of her G7 presidency.

Italy Francis Meloni G7 summit
