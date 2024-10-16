Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Merz, 'As Chancellor, no to the Scholz government's gender equality'

16 ottobre 2024 | 18.20
Redazione Adnkronos
If he becomes chancellor, Friedrich Merz will renounce the measures adopted by the previous government to guarantee gender equality in ministerial positions: "Things went so badly in the last federal government with the defense minister", said the leader of the Cdu and candidate of the Union (Cdu/Csu) for chancellor in the next elections, alluding to the former minister, Christine Lambrecht, who resigned amid criticism last year.

Speaking with broadcaster n-tv, Merz cited her as an example of what he called the pitfalls of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition's gender parity policy. Lambrecht was "a blatant mistake" as defense minister, he said, stressing that he did not want to repeat such errors. "We are not doing women any favors either," Merz said. At the same time, Merz announced that he is seeking to place women in leadership positions within the Cdu party apparatus and said he will make at least some efforts in that direction in a future government.

in Evidenza