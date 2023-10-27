Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Middle East stability crucial, also economically - Italy

27 ottobre 2023 | 13.19
Redazione Adnkronos
Middle East stability crucial, also economically - Italy

Amid fears the three-week-old war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas could spread to the wider region, Italy on Friday underlined the importance of the Mideast's stability, also economically.

"I spoke to the director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, about the situation in the Mediterranean and the Middle East, Tajani wrote Friday on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Italian government agrees on the importance of guaranteeing, also from an economic point of view, maximum stability in the area to achieve peace in the region," the tweet added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
