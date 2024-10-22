Mideast: Civilians of all nationalities must receive humanitarian aid - Italy

All civilian populations in the war-wracked Middle East region must receive help, "regardless of nationality", Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a G7 development ministers meeting in Pescara on Tuesday.

"I believe that a clear signal can be sent here," Tajani said at the three-day meeting, which kicked off on Tuesday with an international humanitarian conference aimed at coordinating joint action to ensure access to Gaza.

"We will try to find all the useful tools to help the civilian populations, I am thinking of those in Gaza, I am thinking of the Lebanese, I am thinking of the Syrians who live in Lebanon, I am also thinking of the Israelis in northern Israel", Tajani added.