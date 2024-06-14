Mideast: 'Comprehensive' accord needed to end Gaza conflict, Italy, US agree

The devastating nine-month-old Israel-Gaza conflict must be ended with "a comprehensive agreement", Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and US president Joe Biden agreed Friday in talks at the G7 summit in Borgo Ignazia, Pugiia, Meloni's office said in a statement.

The talks also covered Russia's 28-month-old invasion of Ukraine and joint support to Kiev ahead of Nato's July summit in Washington, bilateral ties, Africa's development and the G7's ambitious Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI), according to the statement.

Meloni and Biden focused on "developments in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and joint efforts to support Kiev, including financial support, ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Washington," said the statement.

"The meeting also made it possible to reaffirm a common commitment to a comprehensive agreement to end the hostilities in Gaza, for the release of (Israeli) hostages and the strengthening of humanitarian aid to the civilian population," the statement continued.

The statement underlined "the importance of restarting the (Israeli-Palestinian) peace process with the goal of a two-state solution".

"President Meloni and President Biden expressed satisfaction with progress in bilateral relations and economic and financial cooperation, also under the (Italian government's multi-billion euro) 'Mattei' Plan for Africa and the PGI," the statement added.

The PGI and the Mattei plan - which seeks to stabilise Africa and propel its economic development through 'non-predatory' partnerships in - were at the centre of an event held on the sidelines of the G7 summit co-chaired by the two presidents, the statement noted.

"In this context, the Italian contribution to the creation of the "Lobito Corridor" infrastructure project was recalled," the statement concluded.

At the G7 summit, Italy pledged to invest up to 320 million dollars in the Lobito Corridor linking Angola, DRC and Zambia.