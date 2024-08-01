Mideast: Iran 'has no interest' in starting a war

Despite Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran on Wednesday, Iran "has no interest" in starting a war that could lead to Lebanon's invasion by Israel "which would cause huge damage" for Iran as well, according to Italy.

"Iran has no interest in a deterioration of the situation that would provoke a war. Think of Lebanon, where it has many interests," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told Rai Radio 1.

"A real war with Israel invading Lebanon would cause huge damage for Iran as well."

US media have quoted Iranian officials as saying Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct attack against Israel, which it says was responsible for the air strike that killed Haniyeh on Iranian soil.

"We need to distinguish between propaganda and action: even when there was the reaction after the attack on its consulate," Tajani said.

Tajani referred to a missile strike in early April on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital, which killed seven Iranians including two veteran commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards and several Syrian civilians.

Khamenei vowed in a message after the attack the country's "brave men" would inflict "a regret-inducing punishment" on Israel for its "criminal" attack.

"Iran launched missiles (against Israel) but knew full well that they would be blocked by Israel's air protection system," Tajani recalled.