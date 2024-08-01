Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 16:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mideast: Iran 'has no interest' in starting a war

Mideast: Iran 'has no interest' in starting a war
01 agosto 2024 | 16.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Despite Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran on Wednesday, Iran "has no interest" in starting a war that could lead to Lebanon's invasion by Israel "which would cause huge damage" for Iran as well, according to Italy.

"Iran has no interest in a deterioration of the situation that would provoke a war. Think of Lebanon, where it has many interests," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told Rai Radio 1.

"A real war with Israel invading Lebanon would cause huge damage for Iran as well."

US media have quoted Iranian officials as saying Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct attack against Israel, which it says was responsible for the air strike that killed Haniyeh on Iranian soil.

"We need to distinguish between propaganda and action: even when there was the reaction after the attack on its consulate," Tajani said.

Tajani referred to a missile strike in early April on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital, which killed seven Iranians including two veteran commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards and several Syrian civilians.

Khamenei vowed in a message after the attack the country's "brave men" would inflict "a regret-inducing punishment" on Israel for its "criminal" attack.

"Iran launched missiles (against Israel) but knew full well that they would be blocked by Israel's air protection system," Tajani recalled.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hamas Tehran Haniyeh killing war Lebanon
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza