Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Mideast: Israel has right to defend itself but must always uphold international law - Italy

11 ottobre 2024 | 13.48
Redazione Adnkronos
Israel has every right to defend itself and to respond to the "barbaric" cross-border attacks led by Hamas on 7 October last year. But its military operations must never breach international law, Italy's foreign minister told Corriere della Sera daily in an interview on Friday.

“Israel can defend itself militarily, it has every right to respond to the barbaric October 7 assault," Tajani said after Israeli forces attacked Unifil positions in southern Lebanon on Thursday, wounding two UN peacekeepers.

"But its (Israel's) operations must at all times respect international law, civilians and in this case UN contingents," Tajani stated.

Italy formally complained to Israel on Thursday after Unifil's headquarters and two Italian bases came under attack, with defence Minister Guido Crosetto summoning the Israeli ambassador.

"They (Israel) had always assured me they fully understood our concerns and would follow our indications for those the ground," Tajani said.

"It is unacceptable that by mistake or even worse intentionally Unifil bases were hit," Tajani said.

Italy repeatedly warned Israel over the dangers posed to Unifil peacekeeping troops by its two-week ground offensive against Iran-backed Hezbollah, and Tajani had personally received security guarantees from his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz and the country's president Isaac Herzog, he said.

"I now hope an apology and condemnation for what happened will come from Israel. It's good that the Israeli embassy has announced an investigation," Tajani said.

