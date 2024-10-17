Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Mideast: Italy deplores 'systematic' us of weapon in Gaza, Lebanon

17 ottobre 2024 | 09.39
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's defence minister Guido Crosetto on Thursday spoke out against the "systematic use of weapons in Gaza and Lebanon" by Israel and its foes, noting that the victims of the devastating attacks are "mainly unarmed civilians".

''Today, unfortunately, we are witnessing the systematic use of weapons in Gaza and Lebanon, and the victims are mainly unarmed civilians," Crosetto told a Senate Upper House of parliament briefing.

"People who are already severely tried by the barrage of missiles, drones, bombs used by both sides," Crosetto said at the briefing on th recent attacks on the UN's Unifil peacekeeping mission headquarters in Lebanon.

Tag
Middle East Italy Gaza Lebanon attacks civilians criticsm Crosetto
