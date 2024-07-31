Mideast: Italy working to prevent futher escalation after Haniyeh assasination

After Islamist Palestinian group Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh's killing in Tehran, Italy is continuing to work with its "main partners" to avoid a further escalation in the Middle East, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"We absolutely do not want the Middle East to plunge into open war, it is in nobody's interest,“ Tajani told MPs during parliamentary question time.

"We are continuing to work in these hours to stop the conflict spreading, in light of the unfolding of events....I am in contact with our main partners and I am appealing for the utmost to be done to avoid escalation.”

Haniyeh, 62 was the most senior Hamas leader to be killed since the 7 October attacks that triggered Israel's unrelenting war in Gaza and Iran has vowed to avenge his killing.

Hamas and Iran blame Israel for Wednesday's strike. Israel hasn’t commented but has previously vowed to eliminate the group’s leaders.

Iran has declared three days of mourning for Haniyeh and vowed "harsh punishment" against Israel.

“This afternoon at the foreign ministry I will hear from the Emirati vice-premier and foreign minister and will later chair a meeting with our ambassadors in the region and the ministry's crisis unit, for an operational update especially concerning the security of our compatriots," Tajani said

Tajani said he had called "for restraint" during recent phone talks with Israeli and Lebanese ministers.

There are concerns that Haniyeh's death could delay efforts towards a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza as he was a key player in the negotiations.