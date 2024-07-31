Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mideast: Italy working to prevent futher escalation after Haniyeh assasination

Mourners in Iran carry a picture of late Hamas political leader Ismail HaniyehPhoto: AFP
Mourners in Iran carry a picture of late Hamas political leader Ismail HaniyehPhoto: AFP
31 luglio 2024 | 16.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

After Islamist Palestinian group Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh's killing in Tehran, Italy is continuing to work with its "main partners" to avoid a further escalation in the Middle East, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"We absolutely do not want the Middle East to plunge into open war, it is in nobody's interest,“ Tajani told MPs during parliamentary question time.

"We are continuing to work in these hours to stop the conflict spreading, in light of the unfolding of events....I am in contact with our main partners and I am appealing for the utmost to be done to avoid escalation.”

Haniyeh, 62 was the most senior Hamas leader to be killed since the 7 October attacks that triggered Israel's unrelenting war in Gaza and Iran has vowed to avenge his killing.

Hamas and Iran blame Israel for Wednesday's strike. Israel hasn’t commented but has previously vowed to eliminate the group’s leaders.

Iran has declared three days of mourning for Haniyeh and vowed "harsh punishment" against Israel.

“This afternoon at the foreign ministry I will hear from the Emirati vice-premier and foreign minister and will later chair a meeting with our ambassadors in the region and the ministry's crisis unit, for an operational update especially concerning the security of our compatriots," Tajani said

Tajani said he had called "for restraint" during recent phone talks with Israeli and Lebanese ministers.

There are concerns that Haniyeh's death could delay efforts towards a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza as he was a key player in the negotiations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Haniyeh Tehran assassination Tajani MPs
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza