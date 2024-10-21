Mideast: 'Maximum protection' for Unifil troops, ceasefire, Gaza hostages release top priorities for goal of peace - Tajani

The "maximum" security of Italian Unifil peacekeepers in Lebanon, a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of remaining Israeli hostages and Middle East peace are a priority, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told Israeli counterpart Israel Katz during talks in Jerusalem on Monday.

"@Antonio_Tajani with Israel's foreign min @Israel_katz in #Jerusalem," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I reiterated the urgency of ensuring maximum protection for the Italian @UNIFIL_contingent," Tajani went on.

"Italy's efforts for de-escalation continue: peace in #MiddleEast is the goal. Ceasefire and hostage release remain a priority," Tajani added.

Tajani was also to hold talks on Monday with Israel's premier Benjamin Netanyahu and with Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammed Mustafa. Tajani's one-day visit to the region is part of a bid to boost diplomatic efforts on an immediate truce in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza which has spread to an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.