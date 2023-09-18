Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:33
14:39 Codice della strada, le nuove misure

14:30 Dengue Italia, salgono casi a Roma e nel Lazio: allerta dei medici

14:21 Russia, il mistero Kadyrov: voci su malattia e Mosca tace

13:58 Ascolti tv, a 'Tim Music Awards' il prime time. 'Domenica in' riparte col 17,6%

13:48 Accoltellò 6 persone in centro commerciale Assago, condannato a 19 anni

13:37 Butti: "Alla ‘Cernobbio del digitale’ visione corale del Governo su futuro tecnologico"

13:34 Sparatoria in Florida, 14enne uccide madre e ferisce il fidanzato

13:03 Innovazione, Fulvio Renoldi Bracco: "IA porterà benefici nella diagnostica per immagini"

12:44 Fake Show, Max Giusti da oggi in prima serata su Rai2

12:38 "Per combattere i tumori la strada a oggi è l'approccio olistico"

12:30 Dengue Italia 2023, Andreoni: "Crescita casi ci preoccupa, medici famiglia in allerta"

12:28 Principe William a New York, cresce sua popolarità in Usa

Migrant influx to Italy shows Africa has 'exploded'

18 settembre 2023 | 12.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Migrants arriving on the Italian island of Lampedusa
Migrants arriving on the Italian island of Lampedusa

The arrival of over 7,000 migrants on the tiny island of Lampedusa in recent days shows how Africa has "already exploded", Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said outside the United Nations building in New York.

"The situation in the powder keg of Africa is not explosive, it has already exploded," Tajani told reporters as he arrived for the UN General Assembly.

"There is an ongoing movement of millions and millions of people and there are no walls that hold," Tajani added.

The exodus of migrants from Africa to Europe is an issue that requires the intervention of the UN, Tajani said.

The presence of European Parliament president Roberta Metsola at the UN General Assembly is a sign of solidarity with Italy and an acknowledgement of the scale of the problem, Tajani argued.

"I interpret her presence this evening as a sign of closeness to Italy with regard to a problem over which Italy cannot be left on its own and which cannot be resolved Europe alone either. I will tell the UN this," he said.

There have been military coups in seven sub-Saharan countries - Gabon, Niger, Chad, Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea - since 2020.

Africa Tajani migration United Nations General Assembly
