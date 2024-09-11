"Migrants eat dogs", Trump copies the Simpsons

As often happens, it is the cartoon - set in Springfield - that anticipates reality and in particular predicts the future in US politics

“In Springfield, immigrants eat people’s dogs”. Donald Trump like Homer Simpson. The phrase uttered by the Republican candidate in the TV debate with Kamala Harris becomes a sort of cover for the confrontation, less than 2 months before the White House elections scheduled for November 5th. The former president's words, corrected by Abc moderator David Muir, bounced around social media and became the inspiration for dozens of memes. The paradoxical statement, denied by authorities in the Ohio city, is not entirely new.

There is a precedent, although only in the world of cartoons. As often happens, it was the Simpsons - who live in the very famous Springfield - who anticipated reality and in particular predicted the future in US politics. In the episode 'A Tale of Two Cities', the second of the 12th season aired on November 5, 2000 in the USA, Homer Simpson leads a revolt in the city split in two and to reassure the crowd, struggling with food shortages, launches an extraordinary measure: “From now on, it will be possible to eat these breeds of dogs…”