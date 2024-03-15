Migrants must be saved at sea but need help in their homelands - Italy

Italy's navy, coastguard and police continue to rescue boat migrants but the human trafficking gangs behind the sea crossings must be smashed and illegal immigration stopped by local economic development, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has underlined.

"Sea rescues are difficult so we need to help the migrants' countries of origin and fight the 'human traffickers," Tajani told the 'Prima di domani'' talk shown on Italy's private Rete 4 TV channel late Thursday.

"The Mattei Plan really wants to solve the problems (behind migration) at source," Tajani said.

Tajani referred to Italy's recently unveiled blueprint worth an initial 5.5 billion euros to boost Africa's development, notably through 'non-predatory' partnerships especially in the energy sector and an array of small projects in areas from renewables to health care and agriculture.

Migration in recent months has seen a "positive balance" due to "a drop in departures" especially from Tunisia, Tajani noted.

"But there is a devastating situation in sub-Saharan Africa," he warned.