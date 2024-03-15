Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 13:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Migrants must be saved at sea but need help in their homelands - Italy

15 marzo 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Migrants must be saved at sea but need help in their homelands - Italy

Italy's navy, coastguard and police continue to rescue boat migrants but the human trafficking gangs behind the sea crossings must be smashed and illegal immigration stopped by local economic development, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has underlined.

"Sea rescues are difficult so we need to help the migrants' countries of origin and fight the 'human traffickers," Tajani told the 'Prima di domani'' talk shown on Italy's private Rete 4 TV channel late Thursday.

"The Mattei Plan really wants to solve the problems (behind migration) at source," Tajani said.

Tajani referred to Italy's recently unveiled blueprint worth an initial 5.5 billion euros to boost Africa's development, notably through 'non-predatory' partnerships especially in the energy sector and an array of small projects in areas from renewables to health care and agriculture.

Migration in recent months has seen a "positive balance" due to "a drop in departures" especially from Tunisia, Tajani noted.

"But there is a devastating situation in sub-Saharan Africa," he warned.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
migrants Italy Tajani Mattei Plan
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, torna il bonus gite scolastiche da 150 euro
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Usa 2024, sfida tra Biden e Trump per la Casa Bianca
News to go
L'Aquila Capitale italiana della Cultura 2026
News to go
Giochi on line, le nuove regole
News to go
Putin: "Russia pronta a usare armi nucleari se minacciata la sua sovranità"
News to go
Bonus asili nido per bimbi nati nel 2024, requisiti e come richiederlo
News to go
Case green, ok finale del Parlamento Ue a direttiva: il piano
News to go
Transizione ecologica, un aiuto dai pagamenti elettronici
News to go
Indian Wells, l'impresa di Luca Nardi che ha battuto Djokovic
News to go
Fisco, più tempo per chi vuole mettersi in regola: ultime news
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Guterres: "Con operazione a Rafah civili in girone infernale"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza