Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:49 Energia dal riciclo dell’umido, il biowaste motore della transizione

18:45 Rinnovabili, Mazzoncini (A2A): "Italia accelera, ma bisogna fare di più"

18:06 Roma, inchiesta 'talpa' a piazzale Clodio: nuova udienza per Marianera a gennaio

18:06 Migranti, accordo con Albania: Forza Italia 'ingoia il rospo'

17:50 Sinopoli (Oracle), 'con Ai possiamo migliorare assistenza a pazienti'

17:50 Moscatelli (Vree Health), 'con Ai medicina sempre più personalizzata'

17:40 IA, in convegno Adnkronos confronto su rischi e opportunità

17:40 Sabatini (Philips), 'futuro dell’healthcare legato al ruolo dell’AI'

17:33 Affitti brevi, centro di Roma senza romani. Onorato: "Serve stop con norma nazionale"

17:13 Roma, sotto sequestro ristorante di vip e calciatori 'La Bettola'

17:08 Indi Gregory, giudice: "Stop a supporti vitali da domani". Famiglia farà ricorso

16:53 Maltempo Toscana, allerta arancione domani a Prato. Il sindaco: "State a casa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Migrants need accurate information on host countries - Tajani

08 novembre 2023 | 18.48
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Migrants need accurate information on host countries - Tajani

Migrants must receive "correct information" on the countries they head for before they undertake perilous and costly journeys from their homelands in search of a better life, according to Italy.

"It is important to provide potential migrants with correct information on the situation in their destination countries," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in a message at the presentation of Migrantes Foundation report on Italian emigration.

"Information on the opportunities and dangers they face. Only in this way does migration become an opportunity," Tajani stated.

While the "mixing" of cultures and religions can enrich a society, "as we have seen, in some cases, it can fuel persistent tensions," Tajani noted.

"The way to ease this tension is dialogue, which leads to the recognition of shared values," he said.

Italy's conservative government has continued to put emphasis on social progress, political participation and "enhancing the resources offered by the country's various communities and their original socio-cultural heritage," Tajani stated.

The government is also rolling out measures to foster the return and absorption into the national labour market of Italians who have gone abroad to work, as well as exchange and research programmes though which Italy can benefit from their skills, Tajani noted.

"Italian emigration not only continues, but is characterized by intellectual, scientific and economic mobility," he said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani migration information host countries
Vedi anche
News to go
Mafia, maxi operazione Polizia-Fbi: 17 fermi
News to go
Mattarella in Corea del Sud: "Tante affinità con l'Italia"
News to go
Champions League, il calendario di oggi
News to go
Schillaci su sciopero medici: "Disponibili a trovare soluzioni e incontrare sindacati"
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Musumeci: "Zona rossa per 85mila persone"
News to go
Bonus Tari, sconto su tassa rifiuti per chi è in difficoltà
News to go
Maternità, siglato patto per le imprese
News to go
Carlo III, il primo discorso in Parlamento da re
News to go
Gaza, denuncia Onu: "Un bambino palestinese ucciso e 2 feriti ogni 10 minuti"
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Ingv: "Rallentato per ora il sollevamento del suolo, ma è la natura che comanda"
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Intesa Sanpaolo e Isybank
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza