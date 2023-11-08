Migrants need accurate information on host countries - Tajani

Migrants must receive "correct information" on the countries they head for before they undertake perilous and costly journeys from their homelands in search of a better life, according to Italy.

"It is important to provide potential migrants with correct information on the situation in their destination countries," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in a message at the presentation of Migrantes Foundation report on Italian emigration.

"Information on the opportunities and dangers they face. Only in this way does migration become an opportunity," Tajani stated.

While the "mixing" of cultures and religions can enrich a society, "as we have seen, in some cases, it can fuel persistent tensions," Tajani noted.

"The way to ease this tension is dialogue, which leads to the recognition of shared values," he said.

Italy's conservative government has continued to put emphasis on social progress, political participation and "enhancing the resources offered by the country's various communities and their original socio-cultural heritage," Tajani stated.

The government is also rolling out measures to foster the return and absorption into the national labour market of Italians who have gone abroad to work, as well as exchange and research programmes though which Italy can benefit from their skills, Tajani noted.

"Italian emigration not only continues, but is characterized by intellectual, scientific and economic mobility," he said.