Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:42
Migrants, question and answer between Scholz and Merz at the Bundestag

11 settembre 2024 | 14.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Heated debate in the Bundestag on migration policies, with a question and answer session between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the leader of the Cdu, Friedrich Merz. Merz categorically rejected Chancellor Olaf Scholz's offers for further cross-party talks on migration policy and indignantly denied Scholz's claims that he had caused the failure of the last round of talks last night to gain political credit.

Scholz accused Merz of 'making slogans' and refusing to engage in real negotiations on the serious issues facing the country. Merz denied and called the accusation "shameful" and called the proposals of the Scholz government well below what is needed to limit immigration into the country. "And that's why we won't enter into an endless cycle of talks with you", Merz said.

"You are the kind of politician who believes that an interview with Bild am Sonntag has already solved migration policy", Scholz had attacked. "You don't do things, you are the ones who don't do anything", he added.

