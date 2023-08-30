Cerca nel sito
 
30 agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:45
Migration surge at centre of Meloni, Saied phone talks

30 agosto 2023 | 10.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Migration surge at centre of Meloni, Saied phone talks

Bilateral ties and a spike in migration were the focus of phone talks between Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and Tunisia's president, Kais Saied late Tuesday, during which Meloni reaffirmed Italy's "constant support" for the crisis-hit country.

"At the centre of the talks were bilateral relations and the management of migratory flows in the light of the emergency that continues to affect both countries," read a statement from Meloni's office.

Meloni and Saied agreed "on the need to continue to scale up all-round efforts to strengthen the fight against illegal immigration," while Meloni vowed "constant support" for Tunisia from Italy and the European Union, the statement said.

The phone talks between the two leaders came amid soaring migrant arrivals from Tunisia to Italy by boat this year - over 100,000, twice as many as the same period of 2022 and more than triple the arrivals at the same point of 2021.

Controlling migration is a priority for Meloni's right-wing government, which has signalled it is planning a raft of new security measures for September.

Meloni spearheaded a recent EU-Tunisia accord that sets aside over 100 million euros to counter migrant departures. The government hopes the memorandum of understaing, which was brokered in July, will be swiftly implemented.

Tunisian authorities and IMF leaders agreed on a 1.9 million dollar bailout loan in October 2022 to shore up the country's ailing economy, but Saied, who has been ruling by decree since July 2021, refused to sign the deal, saying that 'foreign diktats' will lead to more poverty.

Tag
Meloni Saied phone talks Tunisia migration
