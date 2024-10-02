Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Mikati, '1.2 million displaced in Lebanon, immediate ceasefire needed'

02 ottobre 2024 | 18.07
Redazione Adnkronos
There are ''1.2 million displaced people in Lebanon'' due to the Israeli military offensive launched on Hezbollah targets. This was stated by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, underlining ''the need for an immediate ceasefire, the immediate implementation of Resolution 1701, the dispatch of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River and coordination with UNIFIL''.

Mikati then stressed how ''important it is that the Lebanese are united in facing the aggression. We invite the international community and international organizations to take responsibility for supporting the displaced''.

in Evidenza