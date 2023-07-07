Milan carehome blaze deaths 'hurt Italy'

The deaths of six residents in fire at a carehome in Milan "have hurt the whole of Italy," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Friday, expressing condolences to the victims' families and best wishes to 80 residents who were hospitalised after inhaling smoke during the blaze.

"On behalf of the government, I would like to express my condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy in Milan and best wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured," Tajani told a Canale 5 TV channel news bulletin.

"These are elderly people, they are particularly dear to us, they are people who have worked for Italy, so our thoughts and affection are with them," Tajani stated.

Prosecutors are probing the fire, which is believe to have broken out around 1 am in a resident's bedroom on the first floor at the Casa dei Coniugi (The Spouses Home), which had 167 residents.

The carehome, located in Milan's southeast outskirts, is owned by the local authority but privately run.