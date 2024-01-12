Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Gennaio 2024
Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics planning underway

12 gennaio 2024 | 13.16
Redazione Adnkronos
The foreign ministry is planinng a new Olympic Consulate to process visa and entry requests as part of preparations for Italy's Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, which follow successful winter games held in Turin in 2006.

The effective management of visas was the focus of a coordination meeting at the ministry on Friday with the MILANOCORTINA26 Foundation, which is organising and promoting sports and cultural events for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, said a statement.

The visas for the event will be issued by embassies and consulates to the "numerous" delegations expected in Italy ahead of the Winter Olympics and during the 6-22 February 2026 event itself, said the statement.

Italy is set to welcome athletes, technicians, trainers, assistants, judges, and journalists from all over the world, but also professionals, skilled workers, and volunteers, according to the statement.

Building on the experience of Turin 2006, the re-established Olympic Consulate is aimed at easing all the different types of entry requests to Italy for the 2026 Winter Games. It will work in close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee and the "many" participating countries, said the statement.

Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Winter Olympics
