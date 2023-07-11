Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 11 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:25
Tour de France, Bilbao vince oggi decima tappa: la classifica

Ucraina, Macron: "Francia darà missili a lungo raggio"

Università, Politecnico Torino inaugura a Kyoto

Centrodestra, ecco il 'Pdl fantasma': oltre 11 milioni di debiti

Caso Orlandi, la sorella di Emanuela: "Da mio zio solo avances verbali"

Extravillae, Dobrovich (Videocittà) 'naturale partecipare con performance Quaglia'

Bruciati (Villae), 'Extravillae riflette sul concetto di bellezza contemporanea'

Spazio, Esa punta a rientro assistito missione Aeolus. A bordo anche tecnologia italiana

Caldo, sopravvivere ai 40 gradi si può: ecco come fare

Moggi: "Arabia e Premier League ci portano via i migliori, Gravina non fa niente"

Pnrr, Pd e Verdi-Sinistra presentano richiesta di informativa Meloni

Coez e Frah Quintale annunciano tour insieme: le date

Minister reaffirms Italy's support for Zaporizhzhia safe zone

11 luglio 2023 | 17.34
Italy backs a safe zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plan in southern Ukraine, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the UN International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday.

"From #Vilnius I had a new telephone conversation with the Director @iaeaorg @RafaelMGrossi," read the tweet.

"Before the #NATO Summit I was updated on nuclear risks in Ukraine," the tweet went on, referring to the summit being held in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"I reiterated that he (Grossi) can count on the support of the Italian government to secure Zaporizhzhia," the tweet continued.

The Ukrainian armed forces last week claimed objects resembling "explosive devices" had been placed on the roof of the plant's third and fourth reactors, adding that an attack was possible "in the near future".

Throughout the war, nuclear experts have repeatedly warned of a potential disaster Zaporizhzhia - Europe's largest nuclear plant.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
