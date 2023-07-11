Minister reaffirms Italy's support for Zaporizhzhia safe zone

Italy backs a safe zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plan in southern Ukraine, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the UN International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday.

"From #Vilnius I had a new telephone conversation with the Director @iaeaorg @RafaelMGrossi," read the tweet.

"Before the #NATO Summit I was updated on nuclear risks in Ukraine," the tweet went on, referring to the summit being held in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"I reiterated that he (Grossi) can count on the support of the Italian government to secure Zaporizhzhia," the tweet continued.

The Ukrainian armed forces last week claimed objects resembling "explosive devices" had been placed on the roof of the plant's third and fourth reactors, adding that an attack was possible "in the near future".

Throughout the war, nuclear experts have repeatedly warned of a potential disaster Zaporizhzhia - Europe's largest nuclear plant.