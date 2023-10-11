Missing Italian-Israeli couple's safety paramount says Tajani

The safety of an Italian-Israeli couple missing since militant Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched its deadly cross-border attack on Saturday is paramount, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

Tajani highlighted the couple's case during talks in Cairo on Wednesday with Arab League secretary-general Aboul Gheit, the minister told reporters.

The couple is "very probably" among the (up to 150) hostages believed to have been taken by Hamas to Gaza," Tajani said.

"I spoke to the couple's son this morning and told him that together with Israeli authorities, the government is doing its utmost to free the two citizens, of whom we have no news," he said.

Rome is working to prevent "a tragic outcome" for the hostages and "favours the creation of humanitarian corridors for the their liberation," Tajani stated.