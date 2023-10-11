Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:31
13:35 Hamas, da Bitcoin a Zakat: come arrivano i soldi (anche dall'Italia)

13:18 Influenza intestinale 2023, sintomi: cosa c'è da sapere

12:56 Acqua, Guerrini (Arera): "Nuovo metodo tariffario permetterà copertura costi riuso agricoltori"

12:49 Lombardia, Sertori: "Bisogna aggiornare la legge regionale 2003 sul sistema idrico integrato"

12:41 Sostenibilità, Santagostino (Gruppo Cap): "Nei prossimi 10 anni investiremo oltre un mld euro"

12:34 Agricoltura, Russo (gruppo Cap): "Portiamo il 40% di acqua depurata, obiettivo oltre il 50%"

12:24 Carlo preoccupato, William e Kate gli rubano le luci della ribalta

12:15 Migranti, giudice di Catania Apostolico non convalida altri quattro trattenimenti

12:11 Rafael Nadal, ufficiale il rientro: giocherà l'Australian Open 2024

12:10 Chi vive in affitto invecchia prima: lo studio

12:10 Israele, Tajani in Egitto: "Massimo impegno per ostaggi italo-israeliani"

12:03 Italy’s best employer 2024, Gsa miglior azienda della safety chain e del multiservice

Missing Italian-Israeli couple's safety paramount says Tajani

11 ottobre 2023 | 13.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Aboul Gheit (L) with Antonio Tajani (R)
Aboul Gheit (L) with Antonio Tajani (R)

The safety of an Italian-Israeli couple missing since militant Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched its deadly cross-border attack on Saturday is paramount, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

Tajani highlighted the couple's case during talks in Cairo on Wednesday with Arab League secretary-general Aboul Gheit, the minister told reporters.

The couple is "very probably" among the (up to 150) hostages believed to have been taken by Hamas to Gaza," Tajani said.

"I spoke to the couple's son this morning and told him that together with Israeli authorities, the government is doing its utmost to free the two citizens, of whom we have no news," he said.

Rome is working to prevent "a tragic outcome" for the hostages and "favours the creation of humanitarian corridors for the their liberation," Tajani stated.

