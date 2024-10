The Yemeni Houthis, whom Iran has been accused of supporting for years, claim a drone attack launched overnight towards the center of Israel. The Times of Israel reports. The Houthis claim to have hit a "crucial" target in Tel Aviv with several drones, while the Israeli forces (Idf) have confirmed that they have shot down a drone off the Israeli coast. According to newspaper reports, another drone was also shot down and a third fell in an open area without causing any casualties or damage.