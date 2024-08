A total of 55 rockets were launched in the last hours from Lebanon against the Upper Galilee and the Golan. This was announced by the Israeli defense forces (IDF), according to which some of the rockets were intercepted, while the rest fell in open areas, without causing any victims. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the launch, claiming to have attacked two military bases in response to an Israeli raid yesterday. The IDF also reported hitting a rocket launcher after the Hezbollah attack.