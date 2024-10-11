Mo: Austin to Gallant, 'guarantee the safety of Unifil forces'

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has urged Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to guarantee "the safety of Unifil forces" following the IDF attacks on the UN mission in Lebanon over the past two days. Haaretz reported, adding that during a phone call Austin reiterated to his counterpart the United States' "unwavering support" for Israel's right to self-defense and the Administration's commitment to "a diplomatic arrangement that enables the safe return of Lebanese and Israeli civilians to their homes on both sides of the border".

"I urged guarantees for the safety of Unifil forces and the coordination of efforts to move from military operations to a diplomatic path as soon as possible", Austin stressed, highlighting the shared US and Israeli commitment to "preventing any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict in the region".