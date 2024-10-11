Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mo: Austin to Gallant, 'guarantee the safety of Unifil forces'

11 ottobre 2024 | 18.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has urged Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to guarantee "the safety of Unifil forces" following the IDF attacks on the UN mission in Lebanon over the past two days. Haaretz reported, adding that during a phone call Austin reiterated to his counterpart the United States' "unwavering support" for Israel's right to self-defense and the Administration's commitment to "a diplomatic arrangement that enables the safe return of Lebanese and Israeli civilians to their homes on both sides of the border".

"I urged guarantees for the safety of Unifil forces and the coordination of efforts to move from military operations to a diplomatic path as soon as possible", Austin stressed, highlighting the shared US and Israeli commitment to "preventing any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict in the region".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
forze Unifil segretario alla Difesa Ministero della Difesa sostegno incrollabile
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza