Mo, Idf, Hezbollah communications chief killed in Beirut raid

The commander responsible for Hezbollah's communications, Muhammad Rashid Sakafi, was killed in an Israeli air strike carried out yesterday in Beirut. The IDF announced it, explaining that Sakafi had held this role since 2000 and was considered close to the leadership of the terrorist group.

"Sakafi invested considerable efforts to develop communication capabilities between all Hezbollah units in all periods of operation, to maintain the flow of information within the terrorist organization," the Israeli military added.