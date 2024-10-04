Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:12
Mo, Idf, Hezbollah communications chief killed in Beirut raid

04 ottobre 2024 | 12.11
Redazione Adnkronos
The commander responsible for Hezbollah's communications, Muhammad Rashid Sakafi, was killed in an Israeli air strike carried out yesterday in Beirut. The IDF announced it, explaining that Sakafi had held this role since 2000 and was considered close to the leadership of the terrorist group.

"Sakafi invested considerable efforts to develop communication capabilities between all Hezbollah units in all periods of operation, to maintain the flow of information within the terrorist organization," the Israeli military added.

