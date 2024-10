Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has arrived at the commemoration ceremony in Tehran in memory of Hasan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader killed in an Israeli raid in Beirut a week ago. The Iranian news agency Mehr reports.

The ceremony also commemorates the general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Abbas Nilforooshan, killed in the same raid in Beirut. The commemoration was organized as part of Friday prayers, which Khamenei has rarely led in recent years.