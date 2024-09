Three Hezbollah religious leaders were also killed in Israel's raids on southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region today, the Saudi broadcaster al-Hadath, reported by Tass, said. They are Abdul Moneim Mahna and Amin Saad. The latter was killed in Bint Jbeil. Also killed was Ali Aburia, well known in the Bekaa Valley. Today's raids killed 274 people in the regions hit by Israel. There were also 1,024 injured, according to the Lebanese health minister.