Mo, media, in Syria Israeli raid on weapons depot near Latakia

Israeli forces (IDF) reportedly carried out a raid overnight near the Syrian city of Latakia. This is what we read in the Times of Israel, which relaunches news from the Syrian media. According to media linked to the opposition in Syria, the target would have been an arms depot. Sham Radio, a pro-government broadcaster, reported that air defenses were activated to engage "targets" at sea off the Latakia region and then reported firefighters at work to put out a fire in the city of Jable, south of Latakia.