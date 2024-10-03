Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mo, media, in Syria Israeli raid on weapons depot near Latakia

03 ottobre 2024 | 11.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Israeli forces (IDF) reportedly carried out a raid overnight near the Syrian city of Latakia. This is what we read in the Times of Israel, which relaunches news from the Syrian media. According to media linked to the opposition in Syria, the target would have been an arms depot. Sham Radio, a pro-government broadcaster, reported that air defenses were activated to engage "targets" at sea off the Latakia region and then reported firefighters at work to put out a fire in the city of Jable, south of Latakia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Times of Israel Al Ladhiqiyah The Times radio Sham
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza