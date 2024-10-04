Mo, new order from Israeli forces, 'civilians leave immediately from 36 locations in southern Lebanon'

New evacuation orders for locations in southern Lebanon arrive from the Israeli forces (IDF) which are continuing operations against Hezbollah. This morning the IDF asked civilians to immediately leave 36 locations in southern Lebanon and head north.

"Hezbollah's activities are forcing the IDF to act forcefully against the organization," spokesman Avichay Adraee reiterates once again in the "warning" message. "Anyone who is near Hezbollah elements, structures and combat equipment is putting their lives at risk," he insists, after only yesterday the evacuation of 25 locations, including Nabatiye, was ordered.