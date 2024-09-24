Mo, Unhcr, tens of thousands of people fled the violence in Lebanon

''Tens of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes between yesterday and today'' in Lebanon ''and their number continues to grow". This was stated by Matthew, spokesman for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), during a press conference in Geneva. ''We are deeply concerned about the serious escalation of attacks that we witnessed yesterday'', Saltmarsh added.

The United Nations, he added, finds the ''sudden escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah'' in Lebanon ''extremely alarming''.