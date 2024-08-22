Mo, West Bank '3 Palestinians killed in Israeli forces operation in Tulkarem'

Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli forces operation in the West Bank. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reports, citing local sources according to which the three - aged between 23 and 34 - died in a raid on a house in the Tulkarem refugee camp.

Wafa reports streets and buildings destroyed or damaged by Israeli vehicles in the operation launched during the night that affected the refugee camp and other areas.

The Israeli forces (IDF), reports the Times of Israel, have confirmed that they hit a "cell of gunmen" and reported clashes with other armed Palestinians.