Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Moldova, referendum on the EU in the balance, Sandu 'Russian interference'

21 ottobre 2024 | 10.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The referendum in Moldova on the amendment of the constitution and on EU membership is in the balance, with the "No" (50.1%) and "Yes" (49.9%) votes currently (with 97% of the votes counted) neck and neck. This is a result that few expected, as several recent polls indicated that Yes would win without any problems.

The incumbent pro-European president Maia Sandu had previously denounced the narrow result, calling it the result of foreign interference in Moldovan politics. She said it was an "unprecedented attack on democracy", referring to widespread accusations that Russia had paid people to vote in a certain way, accusations that Moscow denies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
referendum in Moldova adesione all'Ue referendum modifica della costituzione
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza