The referendum in Moldova on the amendment of the constitution and on EU membership is in the balance, with the "No" (50.1%) and "Yes" (49.9%) votes currently (with 97% of the votes counted) neck and neck. This is a result that few expected, as several recent polls indicated that Yes would win without any problems.

The incumbent pro-European president Maia Sandu had previously denounced the narrow result, calling it the result of foreign interference in Moldovan politics. She said it was an "unprecedented attack on democracy", referring to widespread accusations that Russia had paid people to vote in a certain way, accusations that Moscow denies.