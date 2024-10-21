Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Moldova, referendum to include EU membership in Constitution narrowly passes

21 ottobre 2024 | 16.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Moldova has voted 'Yes' to enshrine the path to European Union membership in its Constitution, though by a narrow margin, with only a few thousand votes more than the 'No' side. With 99.2% of the votes counted, 50.3% of Moldovans approved the referendum question, compared to 49.7% who rejected it. The result is not yet official, but the margin is sufficient to determine the final outcome. It was the hundreds of thousands of emigrants in European countries, the United States, and Canada, who voted from abroad, and therefore counted later, that made the victory of the pro-Western front possible.

The pro-European result of the referendum is not enough to hide the serious situation of the front that defends it, not only for the few thousand votes with which it was obtained. The outgoing President Maia Sandu, who yesterday was voted for by 41.9 percent of Moldovans, will face the former prosecutor, candidate of the pro-Russian socialist party, Alexandr Stoianoglo, in the November 3 runoff, who took 26 percent of the votes, many more than expected by the polls, which also predicted safe percentages for the European victory in the referendum. The country's split makes the reform process even more difficult, especially after next year's parliamentary elections.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
moldova referendum costituzione ue
Vedi anche
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza